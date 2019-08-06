New Delhi: A government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district allegedly called a 9-year-old student of standard 5 as ‘characterless’ in his Transfer Certificate, stated news agency ANI on Tuesday. This action of the school authorities could hamper the student’s admission in any other school and destroy his future, alleged the parent of the boy adding that this was a bid to punish the student for complaining against his teacher.

In response to the incident, District Magistrate of Gonda Nitin Bansal said, “An incident has come to notice wherein indecent remarks were made in student’s Transfer Certificate due to a dispute between principal and parents.” Bansal added, “BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) is carrying out investigation in the case, if found true, strict action will be taken.”

Reports stated that a quarrel broke out between the Class 5 student and a few of his classmates last month. As a punishment, a teacher from the primary school reportedly thrashed the boy. A complaint was filed by the victim’s parents against the teacher with the school principal. However, the school principal refused to act on the matter.

Upset over the inaction, his parents threatened to withdraw him from the school. In retaliation, the school principal termed their boy as ‘characterless’ under a column designated to describe the student.

“With this remark on the transfer certificate, my son will not get admission in any other school. The principal has played with the future of my child,” said the distraught father.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered to look into the incident and take appropriate action against anyone found guilty, stated the district education officer in Gonda.