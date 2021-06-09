Lucknow: As Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh dip, the Yogi government is now bracing to fight the third wave of the pandemic. With reports suggesting that children might get affected in the next wave, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to prepare special medicine kits with syrups and chewable tablets for children, and keep them ready for free distribution across the state, according to a News18 report. Also Read - WATCH: MP Police Honours Vaccinated People With 'I'm a Patriot' Badges and Pastes Shame Posters on Others

“We will be distributing a kit for children with medicines for a week, and the dosage will be adjusted to the children’s age and weight. Our 97,000 medical teams comprising ASHA workers are going door-to-door already to screen adults and give them medicine kits,” Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh confirmed to News18. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: AIIMS Study Claims Delta Variant Can Infect Despite Covishield, Covaxin Doses

“Children who are showing influenza-like symptoms like cold and cough — their parents will be asked to give them the medicines for a week,” Singh added. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Traders Urge PM Modi to Announce Relief Package to Overcome Crisis

He also said that the drive could begin from June 15.

The News18 report also adds that there will be three kinds of kits — for children below six years, between 6-12 year olds and those aged between 12 and 18 years. The message printed on the children kits will be — ‘Corona Ki Jang Mein Har Jeevan Anmol’ (Each life is precious in the fight against Covid-19).

Earlier. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) before the third wave of the pandemic, reported ANI.

“Before the third wave of corona arrives, we are making arrangements to provide protection to the parents of all children under 10 years of age by giving them vaccine doses,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.