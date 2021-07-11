Lucknow: In a major operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained two terrorists linked to terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda from Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow. Commandos of the UP ATS conducted a raid at several locations in Lucknow on Sunday after receiving intel reports about the presence of terrorists in the area. Officials told news agency ANI that the terrorists were in touch with people across the border. A search operation is still underway.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Special Flights From Jeddah to Kozhikode, Lucknow, Opens Booking | Full Schedule Here

Lucknow: Suspicious material being brought out of a house in Kakori's Dubagga area where terror suspects are present. Lucknow ATS is carrying out the operation, commandos present at the spot. 2 suspected persons detained by ATS. They were in touch with people across the border. pic.twitter.com/aT54QYhYPJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

What we Know so Far: