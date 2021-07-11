Lucknow: In a major operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained two terrorists linked to terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda from Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow. Commandos of the UP ATS conducted a raid at several locations in Lucknow on Sunday after receiving intel reports about the presence of terrorists in the area. Officials told news agency ANI that the terrorists were in touch with people across the border. A search operation is still underway.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Special Flights From Jeddah to Kozhikode, Lucknow, Opens Booking | Full Schedule Here
What we Know so Far:
- The two ultras were reportedly hiding in a house in Dubagga area of Kakori, Lucknow. They were linked with al-Qaeda’s Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, ATS UP has stated.
- Suspicious material including two pressure-cooker bombs, a detonator, and 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives was recovered from the house.
- The ATS team had received a tip-off and had been tracking them since the past week. A team led by IG ATS, G.K. Goswami, closed in on their location on Saturday and arrested the two from a house that belongs to one Shahid.
- An alert has been sounded in the Lucknow Commissionerate area, as well as in Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao and Rae Bareli districts and western Uttar Pradesh in view of the terror strike plan.
- A bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the site and nearby houses have been evacuated. The IG did not disclose the names of the arrested persons and said that further details would be revealed after interrogation.
- ATS sources said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the two terrorists planned to target a BJP MP and some senior BJP leaders in Lucknow.