New Delhi: Over 150 freshers at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai of Etawah district were forced to shave their heads and were paraded on the campus in an alleged case of ragging. The newcomers were forced to bow in reverence and chant “Huzur tohfa kabool hai”, a line from the popular Bollywood movie “Three Idiots”.

The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Raj Kumar told news agency ANI, “If there has been any indiscipline, strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I’ll keep an eye.” He also noted that the university has a separate dean of social welfare for the students and an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. Raj Kumar added, “Strong action will be taken against those involved. We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a video clip of the tonsured students parading on the campus went viral on social media. In the video, the first-year students in uniform were seen walking in a single file with their backpacks on. They were also saluting their seniors as they passed by.

Although the Supreme Court has imposed a ban on ragging, such incidents continue to happen in educational institutions. Last year, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of its 350 second-year students of medicine and dentistry of 2017 batch for ragging the freshers’ batch.

In yet another incident on November 2018, 52 students of a medical college in Saharanpur district were suspended from class for one month and from the hostel for six months for ragging, stated Arvind Trivedi, the principal of Shaikh-Ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur.