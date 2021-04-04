Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections (chunav) 2021 will be held from April 15, for which all the major political parties in the state are gearing up to fight it with full strength. Earlier last month, the state election commission of Uttar Pradesh had announced the schedule of the UP Panchayat Chunav 2021 and said that the elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held in four phases. While the first phase will take place on April 15, second, third and fourth phases will be held on April 19, 26, 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Ghaziabad To Go For Polling on April 15, Filing of Nomination on April 3, 4

Litmus Test For BJP; AAP, AIMIM to Mark Debut

The biggest challenge in the Panchayat elections lay before the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is facing the ire of farmers and since the Panchayat elections focus on rural voters, turning the situation into its favour is an uphill task for the ruling party.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, hopes to gain maximum leverage from the ongoing farmer protests and has entrusted its district units with the responsibility of giving tickets to the candidates.

The SP will use the farmers’ agitation to position itself against the BJP and also plans to get farmer leaders to campaign for its candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Chunav will also mark the debut of the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM — both of which are testing waters before the Assembly polls.

Miss India 2015 Finalist to Contest From Jaunpur

Miss India 2015 finalist and model Diksha Singh all set to take the political plunge by contesting from Jaunpur. Diksha Singh, a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area of the district, told reporters at a hotel on Friday said that she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father.

“I have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, I saw that even today, Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, I have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change,” she said.

UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: District-wise schedule

Phase I (April 15): 18 districts —-Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur City, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi will go to polls in Phase I.

Phase II (April 19): 20 districts—– Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Ettah, Mainpuri, Kannoj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakut, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh will vote in the second phase of Panchayat chunav.

Phase III (April 26): 20 districts—- Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia will go to polls in the third phase.

Phase IV (April 29): 17 districts including Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau will vote in the fourth phase of UP Panchayat Elections 2021.

No Polls in 13 Gram Panchayats of Bahraich, Sitapur, Gonda

Meanwhile, panchayat elections will not be held in 13 gram panchayats of the state. As per the reports of LIVE Hindustan, 9 gram panchayats of Gonda, 3 panchayats of Sitapur and 1 of Bahraich won’t see any election as their tenure is yet to be completed.

Full List of Panchayats Where Elections Won’t be Conducted:

Bahraich: Kapoorpur

Sitapur: Bhatpurwa, Rahi Pedhhia, Kaimhra Raghubar Dayal

Gonda: Sawawan, Khanpur, Rampur Kharhata, Parsia, Sahibpur, Ballipur, Mohanpur, Jalalpur, Bahadura