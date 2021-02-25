UP Panchayat Election Chunav 2021: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) panchayat elections 2021, four zonal magistrates have been issued a show-cause notice for remaining absent during a poll-related meeting. Notably, the tough action was taken as the state prepares for the approaching UP Panchayat Election in the state. Also Read - College Girl Found Lying Naked With Severe Burns Along National Highway in UP's Shahjahanpur

The meeting took place at Varanasi’s Commissionerate Auditorium to discuss measures to hold the upcoming UP panchayat elections in a peaceful way. All the zonal magistrates and sector magistrates were informed by phone before the meeting. However, the four zonal magistrates did not turn up for the meeting. Also Read - Jewar Airport: Yogi Govt Allocates Rs 2,000 Crore for Noida International Airport

These four officers who have been issued notices include Zonal Magistrate Arvind Kumar Sharma (Executive Engineer), Construction and Sector Magistrate Anil Kumar (Assistant Commissioner Commissioner Administration), Upendra Singh Chaudhary (Assistant Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Administration) and Girish Chandra Mishra (Joint Commissioner Excise). In the notice, the CDO has asked reasons behind staying absent from the meeting held for the upcoming UP Panchayat Election 2021. Also Read - UP Cops Raid PFI Office in Shaheen Bagh, Other Premises Under Radar

In the meeting which took place in Varanasi, the CDO issued instructions to make arrangements for drinking water, electricity, toilet ramps etc. at the polling booths. Further, measures to conduct the upcoming UP Panchayat elections in a peaceful way were also discussed.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government earlier released the reservation policy for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Reservation by rotation will be implemented in the panchayat elections, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh had said. The reservation system in place for the elections from 1995 to 2015 will be taken into account in the new policy, he said.

The order of Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and women in the previous election will be taken into account in the reservation policy, the ACS said adding that preference would be given to seats that have never been reserved till now.