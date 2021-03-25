UP Panchayat Election 2021: Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh has ordered a crackdown on criminal and land mafias. He also issued directions to put an end to women-related crime. All the officers present during a meeting were also briefed about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) panchayat elections (Chunav), NBT reported. The police commissioner also directed strict action against mafias, wanted criminals, and those involved in women-realted crimes including chain-snatching and molestation. Also Read - Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh Govt to Appoint 4000 Assistant Teachers in Primary Schools | Details

UP Panchayat Chunav (Election) prep: Meanwhile, preparations are on for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. For the same, the Ghaziabad district administration has divided the entire district into 25 zones and 75 sectors while appointing a government official to handle poll-related matters in each of them. Also Read - Three IPS Officer of Uttar Pradesh Cadre Forced to Retire on Finding 'Unsuitable to Work as Public Servant'

The designated zonal and sectoral magistrates were given day-long training to handle poll-related matters. They were asked to visit their respective areas and apprise themselves of the ground situation there, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said. These officials will identify sensitive polling booths in their areas for the panchayat elections and submit their reports to the district election office. Also Read - Accused of Conversion, Two Nuns Harassed on Train in Uttar Pradesh; Amit Shah Assures Action

Pandey said no officer can leave the headquarters without taking prior permission, ahead of the UP panchayat election 2021.

It must be noted that the Allahabad High Court bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to complete the three-tier UP panchayat election process by May 30.

UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: Plea in SC challenging Allahabad HC’s decision- Meanwhile, a petition was yesterday filed in the Supreme Court regarding reservation in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 (Panchayat Chunav), challenging the Allahabad High Court order to shift the base year for reservations to 2015 from 1995. The plea also sought to hold the Panchayat Chunav by May 25. The Supreme Court will conduct the hearing for March 26. The final reservation list from all districts will be sent to the government by March 26.