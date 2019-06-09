Lucknow: A journalist was arrested, on Saturday, for allegedly sharing an ‘objectionable’ post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook and Twitter.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia at Hazratganj police station, under IPC section 500 and 66 IT Act, in which it was alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

Samajwadi Party has condemned this arrest and said that the government, failed on the law and order front, was showing its frustration on journalists.

पत्रकार प्रशांत कन्नौजिया की गिरफ्तारी की कड़ी आलोचना! कानून व्यवस्था के मामले में फेल सरकार पत्रकारों पर अपनी हताशा निकाल रही है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 8, 2019

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman can be seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office. She claimed that Yogi Adityanath talked to her through video conference and she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM, awaiting a response from him.

A press note released by Hazratganj police station states that Kanojia was arrested after he confessed to his “crime” to the UP police.

Since Kanojia is a resident of Delhi, it is still unclear how the UP police made the arrest.

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is an alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai University and was associated with some media organisations in the past.