Lucknow: A day after the brutal murder of Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh addressed the media and said that 3 people have been detained in connection with the murder in a joint operation between Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police.

The 3 accused arrested in Gujarat have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, & Khurshid Ahmed Pathan, who are currently being investigated by a joint team of UP & Gujarat Police.

Meanwhile, two Muslim clerics from west UP’s Bijnor district, against whom a murder FIR had been registered, were taken into custody. Two other accused, believed to have carried out the attack, are still on the run.

On Friday, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Lucknow.

Tiwari had hit the headlines in 2015 when he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad. Upsetting Muslims all over the country, he had called Prophet Muhammad the first homosexual in the world.

Following the statement, protests broke out in different parts of the country and Tiwari was booked under the National Security Act for making provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Outraged, around one lakh Muslims had gathered in Muzaffarnagar to demand death penalty for Tiwari.