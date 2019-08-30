Lucknow: A UP Police head constable, deployed in the security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, committed suicide here on Friday.

Devi Shankar Misra shot himself with his service revolver at the security headquarters in the state capital. The reason behind the suicide was not yet known.

The constable, police sources said, had returned from his duty on Thursday night.

Senior police officials have reached the site of the incident and further investigations were on.

This is not the first such case of suicide involving police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a constable, Arjun Rana, attached with Bijnore police lines, shot himself with his service rifle on the morning of August 16 in the Collectorate premises.

Another constable Madhup Singh, posted at Balni police station in Baghpat, committed suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad on the same day.

In May, a Dial-100 head-constable Sanjeev Balyan, posted at Nagfani police station in Moradabad, had shot himself while on duty.

Earlier in March, a 24-year-old UP Police constable, Arun Kumar, had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Raya area of Mathura.

Kuldeep Singh, a sub-inspector from Kankarkheda area in Meerut, committed suicide at his residence in Deoband area in January.