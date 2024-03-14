Home

UP Police Issues Alert For Holi And Eid, Cops To Conduct Special Monitoring in Sensitive Areas

Additional security forces will be deployed. The DGP Headquarters has also sought details on traditional Holika Dahan, processions, and fairs.

Lucknow: In view of the upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh police has issued a special alert for the state. UP DGP in its order said that the police will hold special monitoring in sensitive areas ahead of Holi, Ramzan and Eid.

Additional security forces will be deployed. The DGP Headquarters has also sought details on traditional Holika Dahan, processions, and fairs. The officers have been given orders for maintaining peace and law & order in the state on Holi and Ramzan.

