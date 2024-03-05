Top Recommended Stories

UP Police Paper Leak Case: Govt Removes Renuka Mishra As Board Chairman; Rajeev Krishna Is New Chief

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked.

Published: March 5, 2024 11:01 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra has been removed from the position in connection with the UP Constable paper leak issue. IPS Rajeev Krishna has been given additional charge. More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked.

