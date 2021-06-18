Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police has sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India for “provoking communal unrest” over the viral video of the Ghaziabad attack. Manish Maheshwari, Twitter India MD, has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record his statement within 7 days, reported ANI. Also Read - Twitter India MD Questioned by Delhi Police in Alleged Congress Toolkit Case on May 31: Sources

This came days after UP Police filed a first information report (FIR) against Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news portal The Wire, scribes Mohammad Zubair and Rana Ayyub and senior journalist and author Saba Naqvi as well as Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani and Sama Mohammad for sharing on social media a video clip in which an elderly Muslim can be seen being thrashed by some people and forced to chant “Jai Sri Ram”.

Ghaziabad Police sent legal notice to Managing Director of Twitter India over viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest" The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border & record the statement within 7 days pic.twitter.com/u5Ct8Omq6l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2021

The FIR mentioned tweets shared on the incident as “misleading” and with a clear agenda to “flare up communal tensions” as they were re-tweeted over and over by thousands of people. The Ghaziabad Police had “put out a clarification” regarding the same but neither the tweets were deleted nor Twitter took any action to mark them as manipulated media.

According to reports, the victim, Abdul Samad was allegedly abducted from an autorickshaw by the attackers and dragged to a hut in a nearby forested area, where they locked him up and reportedly shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The victim had said that they forced him to shout as well, as they punched and hit him with wooden sticks.

Meanwhile, the government has taken away Twitter’s legal shield in India for not complying with the new IT rules.