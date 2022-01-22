New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to 49 candidates from the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the fourth list of candidates released by the party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election. Of the 85 candidates announced in the BJP’s fourth list, the party has fielded 30 candidates are from the OBC category while 19 candidates from SC were included, according to a report by India Today.Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav To Contest UP Election 2022 From Family Stronghold Of Karhal

In fourth list, eleven candidates belonging from Mauryas, Kushwahas and Shakyas have been fielded for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election scheduled to take place in February-March, the report stated. Meanwhile, ten candidates from Lodhi caste, seven from Kurmi, one each belonging to Nishad and Yadav caste from OBC category were given tickets. Also Read - BSP Announces 51 Candidates For Second Phase Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

So far, the BJP has announced 195 candidates for 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh assembly. Also Read - It's An Open Question For Now: Priyanka Gandhi On Contesting UP Polls

In the fourth list of BJP candidates announced on Friday, the BJP has also given 15 tickets to women including Aditi Singh, a former Congress leader, from Rae Bareli. Other women candidates announced in the BJP fourth list are Anjula Mahor (Hathras), Salona Kushwah (Tilhar), Manju Tyagi (Sri Nagar), Asha Maurya (Mahmoodabad), Rajni Tiwari (Shahabad), Alka Arkvanshi (Sandila), Archana Pandey (Chhibramau), Sarita Bhadauriya (Etawah), Riya Shakya (Bidhuna), Pratibha Shukla (Akbarpur- Raniya), Nilima Katiyar (Kalyanpur), Manisha Anuragi (Rath), Ommani Verma (Naraini) and Krishna Paswan (Khaga).

On Wednesday, the party announced one more candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in its third list. In its third list released on Tuesday (January 18), the BJP has announced two more candidates for Uttar Pradesh. On January 15, the BJP released its first list of 107 candidates for Uttar Pradesh.

In the first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency, and Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu assembly seat in Prayagraj district.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.