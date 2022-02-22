Lucknow: From extra marks students whose parents cast their votes, to discount on fuel to voters returning from the polling booth, individuals and administration in Lucknow are leaving no stone unturned to encourage 100 per cent voter turnout in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022 on Wednesday. A total of 59 constituencies spread across nine districts will vote during the fourth phase of UP Election 2022. These 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: EC Relaxes Further Curbs, Lifts 50% Cap On Rallies, Roadshows | Details Here

In an effort to increase voter turnout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022, the principal of an intermediate level school in Lucknow has promised to reward 10 extra marks to the students, whose parents cast their vote in the remaining phases of the election process. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Voting in 4th Phase of Elections Tomorrow

The principal of Lucknow’s famous Christ Church College, Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday said the move award extra marks is aimed at increasing voter turnout, as well as helping weaker students pass exams. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Days In THESE Places As Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force In UP, Punjab

“We’ll reward 10 marks to the students whose parents will actively participate in polling by casting votes on Feb 23 (and further). Through this, we aim to bring voters’ turnout to 100%. It’ll also help weak students pass exams,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Similarly, owner of Talwar Petrol Pump in Lucknow’s Hazratgunj area informed that district magistrate has ordered that who have casted their votes will be given 2 per cent discount on petrol and diesel between 5am to 6pm, till polling concludes in the district.

As per the DM’s order, anyone who comes after voting tomorrow will get a 2% discount on petrol and diesel between 5am to 6pm. People are joyous, as this move encourages 100% voting,” said Sunita Dixit owner of Talwar Petrol Pump.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, which began from February 10, are set to be held in seven phases. Just like the previous phases of polling, voting for the fourth phase on Wednesday will also begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

The final phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.