UP pollution alert: Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad bear brunt of post-Diwali air pollution

Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western UP suffer post-Diwali air pollution, with Saharanpur touching 499 AQI and Loni reaching 459.

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Delhi chokes again as severe pollution grips capital, AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Jahangirpuri, Alipur among worst-hit (Image: IANS)

UP pollution: Western Uttar Pradesh continues to struggle under dense post-Diwali smog, with key cities across the region recording air quality index (AQI) levels in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. According to official central and local monitoring data from November 8 to 4 PM on Monday, industrial and residential hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR) bore the major brunt of the pollution spike. Noida registered a 24-hour average AQI of 332, Ghaziabad recorded 324, and Greater Noida stood at 252. However, localized pockets witnessed far higher toxicity, with Ghaziabad’s New Tehsil Loni reaching a critical 459 and parts of Saharanpur surging up to 499.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings of 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’. An AQI in the ‘very poor’ category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while the ‘severe’ category can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases. Muzaffarnagar also reported high concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM).

Regional Smog Spike: Western Uttar Pradesh suffered severe atmospheric degradation post-Diwali, with several cities recording air quality in the ‘very poor’ (301–400) and ‘severe’ (401–500) categories.

Extreme Hotspots: Saharanpur recorded the state’s highest AQI levels, surging up to 499 (Severe), while New Tehsil Loni in Ghaziabad registered a critical reading of 459 (Severe).

NCR District Figures: Between November 8 and 4 PM on Monday, 24-hour average AQI readings stood at 332 (Very Poor) in Noida, 324 in Ghaziabad, and 252 (Poor) in Greater Noida.

High Pollution in Localities: Khoda in Ghaziabad logged an AQI of 380 (Very Poor), while Ganganagar in Meerut touched 401 (Severe).

Widespread Regional Spread: Other Western UP towns also reported elevated pollution, including Khurja (331), Baghpat (305), Bulandshahr (303), Shamli (275), Meerut (269), Muzaffarnagar (225) and Hapur (202).

According to a live air-quality reading shared locally, PM2.5 levels reached 428 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels 528 micrograms per cubic metre, raising concerns over the health of children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory ailments.

The impact was also reflected in health-related concerns in neighbouring districts. In Baghpat, Chief Medical Officer Dr Teerath Lal said, “12 beds have been reserved at the district hospital and six each at all community health centres in view of the pollution.”

Healthcare workers’ leave had also been stopped, he said, adding that people had been advised to take precautions.

Regional pollution officer Rajendra Prasad said, “Efforts are being made to curb open construction and other activities contributing to pollution.”

In Meerut, doctors reported an increase in patients complaining of breathing difficulties, asthma, throat infections and eye irritation after Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies)