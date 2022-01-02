Lucknow: The Prisons Department of Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ban the meeting of inmates with visitors in view of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the state. The visits were also restricted earlier on March 24, 2020 after country went into nationwide lockdown during first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ban was lifted on August 16, 2021, after second wave subsided.Also Read - Nearly 31,000 Complaints Of Crimes Against Women Received In 2021, Over Half From Uttar Pradesh: NCW

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi has also instructed concern authorities to ensure Covid-19 testing and inoculation for both undertrials and convicts. He asked officials to ensure all guidelines such as wearing of masks and sanitization must be followed inside prisons. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: EC Begins 3-Day Visit to Uttar Pradesh To Take Stock of Situation, Postponement Unlikely

Awasthi further said that temporary prisons must be set up for 14-day quarantine of new inmates, adding that all hearings must be through video conferencing. “Efforts must be made for minimum physical presence of undertrials on court premises,” he noted. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in a Coach of Passenger Train at Farrukhabad Railway Station; Probe Ordered

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure minimum contact between prisoners till the Covid situation normalises.

Officials of the Etah and Barabanki jails where inmates have tested positive, were directed to ensure check-ups in the prisons and adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from IANS)