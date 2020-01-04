Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families of the victims of the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protests last month.

Talking to news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police, students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, of them some were released and some are still in custody.”

The India Congress Committee said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ruqaiya Parveen in Muzaffarnagar, who is getting married, today. Police had earlier ransacked Parveen’s house.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is also the Congress’ General Secretary for UP east, has sent new year greeting cards with the preamble of the Constitution written on them, to party workers and to intellectuals, in the state.

Further, working president of the BJP, JP Nadda, will today address a BJP karyakarta rally in support of CAA in Guwahati.

To quell unrest, the BJP has decided on carrying out nationwide pro-CAA rallies from January 5, 2020, to January 15, 2020, in order to ‘bring about awareness over this Act’, a report by TheNewsMinute said.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.