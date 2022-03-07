New Delhi: While the actual assembly elections results will be declared on March 10, the satta markets have predicted an absolute victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. The ‘satta markets’ of Hapur, Lucknow, and, Delhi have given the BJP a curtailed majority of 230 seats. While speaking to a news agency IANS, bookies said that the Samajwadi Party will emerge as the major opposition party with 135 to 140 seats. In the early trends of the elections, they had given it 130 seats.Also Read - UP Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi or Akhilesh? Biggest Predictions on Zee News Shortly

The bookies who run the satta bazaar had predicted 230 seats to the BJP in the key state in January but noted that each phase – the state went in for a seven-phased election, the figure will change. Ahead of the last round of voting on March 7 and counting on March 10 is round the corner, they are giving 220 seats in the 403-member state Assembly, or a loss of 80 seats, to the saffron party in their last trends.

"Farmers have played a crucial role to divide, the votes otherwise the BJP will get more seats. In the last phase the situation has again turned… our calculation is saying that the BJP is getting 220 seats," a bookie, who did not want to be named, told IANS.

Since the last 21 years, no party has returned to power in the state, and if bookies’ prediction comes true, then the BJP will create a new trend. The bookies said that they had predicted that after early losses, the BJP would emerge winner with a majority. “There is increase in number of Samajwadi Party. They are getting 10 extra seats,” said the bookie. Bookies are offering 100 for 100 for both the BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, bookies have predicted victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP with 65 seats in the 117-member Assembly. There are no bids for other parties. The bookies are also predicting that BJP is bagging 34 seats in Uttarakhand, a couple of seats short of a majority in the 70-member house.

