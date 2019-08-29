Singrauli: Two children were killed in Singrauli district when the driver of a school bus reversed the vehicle without realising that they were standing behind and ran over them.

The accident took place at Khanhana Barrier, about 40 km from here, on Wednesday. The school is situated on the outskirts of the Morwa town.

Aditya Shrivastava (12), his sister Aditi (10) and their maternal uncle were sitting on a motorcycle parked behind the school bus, police said.

The driver of the bus did not notice them and reversed the bus suddenly, they said. The two children were declared dead at Morwa hospital.

Their uncle, who was severely injured, was undergoing treatment, said Morwa police station in-charge Nagendra Singh. Police arrested the bus driver and further probe was on, he added.

Earlier this month, a 35-year-old journalist was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car driven by an IAS officer in Kerala. Survey Director Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the car which rammed K Muhammed Basheer’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot. The incident happened around 1 AM, police said.

“There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle,” Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap had told PTI.

The blood samples of the official have also been taken, he said. A woman was also in the car when the accident took place, police said.

An eyewitness told reporters that a man, in an inebriated state, was driving the car rashly. While the young IAS officer reportedly told police that his friend, the woman, was driving the car, a senior police official told PTI that the woman has in her statement said Venkitaraman was behind the wheels.