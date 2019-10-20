New Delhi: The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) or Basic Education Officer of Pilibhit district on Saturday temporarily revoked the suspension of a Muslim school headmaster who was suspended after being accused of making students recite a religious prayer at the morning assembly.

The headmaster of Bisalpur primary school, 45-year-old Furqan Ali, has now been transferred to another school. However, he would no longer be a headmaster there and discharge duty as a teacher instead.

On October 14, he was suspended by the district administration on complaints by local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers that he had made his students recite a religious prayer, which is recited in madrassas, at morning assembly. However, a probe by Bisalpur’s Block Education Officer (BEO) later revealed that the headmaster had, in fact, made students recite the 1902 poet ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’, written by Pakistani poet Muhammad Iqbal, better known as Allama Iqbal and also called the ‘Spiritual Father of Pakistan.’

Iqbal, however, is the same poet who also wrote the famous patriotic song ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha,’ which is also used as a marching song of the Indian Armed Forces.

Once the truth was discovered, the headmaster was ‘let off’ on ‘humanitarian grounds’ with a strict warning to abide by government rules. He was further transferred to primary school, Bakhtavar Lal, in the same Bisalpur area. However, the disciplinary inquiry against him would continue.

On Friday, as a mark of protest, 30 of students of his school walked out after morning assembly, saying that they would not come back until his suspension was revoked.