Lucknow: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led on Saturday ordered that all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till January 30. The student's education will, however, continue through online classes, said the order issued by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Kumar Awasthi.

In an earlier order passed on January 5, the Uttar Pradesh government had shut schools and colleges till January 16, which was later were extended till January 23. Not witnessing any major improvement in the situation, the closure has been extended again.

#COVID19 | All educational institutions to remain closed in the state till January 30, 2022; online classes to continue: Uttar Pradesh Govt pic.twitter.com/9UQqUG7Gst — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2022

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data, Uttar Pradesh reported 1463 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally of the state to 95,866. As many as 17,97,728 have so far recovered from the viral fifection so far, while 23,022 have succombed to it.