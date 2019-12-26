Lucknow: All government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Hapur will remain closed for the next two days, in view of the cold weather.

In Ghaziabad, the schools were ordered to be shut as per an order issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, all schools were closed today due to cold weather conditions, according to an order issued by Kanpur DM Vijay Vishwas Pant.

In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar too, schools will remain shut tomorrow due to cold weather.

Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast that cold wave conditions would continue till the end of the year in many states in north India.

In a statement, the IMD said that considering the prevailing meteorological conditions, cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets are very likely to continue till December 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and in some pockets over north Rajasthan, cold day conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar but abating thereafter.