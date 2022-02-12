Lucknow: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 from Monday, February 14. Offline classes for Class 9 to 12 students had already begun on February 7. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government directed the authorities to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while reopening schools. Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has eased more Covid curbs imposed in the state.Also Read - Tejas Express Resumes Its Services For 5 Days a Week Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad
What's open and what's closed under new guidelines
- Schools will open for all classes from Nursery to class 12 on Monday.
- Private and government offices are also permitted to function at full capacity.
- Gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, and hotels are allowed to open with proper Covid-appropriate behavior in place.
- Swimming pools and water parks will remain closed, according to the India Today report.
Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 2,321 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. Given the continued low numbers of COVID-19 infections in most parts of the country, along with the high rate of vaccination rate, many states are reopening schools.