New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on February 2 when the woman was alone in the house as her family members were out to attend a religious function, informed SHO, Kharela, Anil Kumar.

Kumar further informed that the victim's grandson filed a complaint alleging that two people entered the house from the terrace and one of them, identified as Phool Chandra a.k.a Phullu, raped the elderly woman. An FIR was registered on Thursday against Phool Chandra, a resident of Hamirpur district and one unidentified person, the SHO stated, adding that both the accused are presently absconding.

50-year-old widow raped in the same district

The incident comes days after a 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped and made pregnant by a man from the same Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh district.