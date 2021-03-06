New Delhi: Two minors sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, the horrific incident took place on Thursday when the victim had gone to a local market to get some equipment for farming. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Last Few Days Left to Raise Objection, Final Reservation List of Seats to be Released on THIS Date

Reports claimed that the two accused accompanied the victim to the market. They took him to a secluded place and committed the crime. They reportedly threatened the victim and gave him Rs 20 to not reveal the matter

But when the victim reached home, his family learnt about the crime, who later informed the police. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, in his complaint, has claimed that the two accused were known to his family. In his statement to police, he said that when his wife went to the parents of the two accused to complain to them about the crime, they refused to hear anything against their sons.