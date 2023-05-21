Home

UP Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Tuition Teacher absconding

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher, in a shocking incident that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Minor girl raped by tuition teacher

Uttar Pradesh: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher, in a shocking incident that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

According to Sagar Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), the minor girl went for tuition on Thursday, but the teacher took her to Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, where she was raped.

The teacher also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Upon returning home, the victim confided in her family members about the ordeal. A complaint was filed by the family, leading to a police investigation.

The accused teacher is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Further updates are awaited.

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at Palakonda area. The accused identified as K Vinod is a bike mechanic by profession.

Police said that the girl’s brother was admitted to the government hospital and she was attending her brother. The accused was also attending his ailing brother at the same hospital.

He introduced himself to the girl and stated conversations with her.

Later, both exchanged their phone numbers and started calling and texting each other. The accused assured the girl of extending support for her brother’s treatment.

Vinod managed took the girl into confidence and took her to an isolated place near the hospital and raped her on the night of May 18, police said.

Police have registered a cases against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO-Act and investigation is underway.

