New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing acid on her boyfriend after he rejected her marriage proposal. The incident took place at Jeevangarh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR was registered against the girl under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 326A following a complaint by the victim’s family member.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the duo had broken up about a month ago. However, the girl began pressuring him to get married to her. Despite turning down the proposal multiple times, the girl kept calling him on the phone every day. On Thursday morning, when the boy didn’t receive her call, she threw acid on him at a shop near his house, Times of India report said.

According to the report, the girl had a different story to tell. The girl said that the boy was threatening to leak her intimate pictures on social media if she didn’t marry him.

The boy is currently being treated at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College’.