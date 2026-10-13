UP Shocker: 23-year-old newlywed found dead days after love marriage, mother accuses in-laws of murder

A newlywed woman, Roshni, was found dead at her marital home in Uttar Pradesh. Her mother has accused her in-laws of murder, while police await the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/up-shocker-23-year-old-newlywed-found-dead-days-after-love-marriage-mother-accuses-in-laws-of-murder-8535633/ Copy

UP Shocker: 23-year-old newlywed found dead days after love marriage, mother accuses in-laws of murder (Image: File)

A 23-year-old newly married woman was found dead at her husband’s house in Haripur village in Amethi on Tuesday, police said. Her mother has alleged that her in-laws murdered her, and the police are investigating the case. The woman, identified as Roshni, was found hanging at her marital home in Haripur village, which falls under the Piparpur police station area.

Roshni’s mother, Vimla Devi, accused her daughter’s in-laws of being responsible for her death. She alleged that Roshni had married Rahul after being in a romantic relationship with him but claimed that her daughter was lured into the marriage and later killed.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death or established whether foul play was involved.

Piparpur Station House Officer Arun Kumar Mishra said Roshni’s body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. He added that the exact cause of death would be known once the post-mortem report is received.

The officer said further action would be taken based on the findings of the examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Similar such incidents recently

A woman named Simran, who had married around six months earlier, died under mysterious circumstances at her parental home in Himachal Pradesh’s Damtal area. Her mother alleged dowry-related harassment, following which police booked her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law.

A 28-year-old woman, Akriti Sikka, was found dead at an apartment complex in New Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, around two months after her marriage. Her family alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws and questioned the circumstances of her death. Police said they were investigating the case and examining all possible angles.

A 32-year-old woman, Sapna Sahu, died at her marital home about four months after her wedding. Her family alleged that she had been harassed over demands for additional dowry and accused her in-laws of murder. Police sent her body for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

A 28-year-old woman nemed Shweta Singh, was found hanging at her in-laws’ home around six months after her marriage. Her family alleged that she had faced harassment over demands for a car and other dowry items. Police said the post-mortem report would help determine the circumstances of her death.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.