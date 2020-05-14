New Delhi: Six migrant workers were run over by a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, reports said on Thursday. Two workers are known to be injured. Also Read - Aurangabad Train Accident: Will Reach Village Soon, Father Who Lost Two Sons Recalls Last Conversation

The accident took place on 11 PM Wednesday at Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur state highway.

A case has been registered against unknown bus driver.

The workers had been walking to their hometown in Bihar.

6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. pic.twitter.com/s81e7gpYkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

In a separate incident, 8 labourers died while around 50 others were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna last night. All the injured have been shifted to a district hospital.

All the 8 deceased labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh: 8 labourers dead & around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons shifted to district hospital.All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OaB9SCLpjY — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Prior to this, 16 migrant workers were crushed to death after coming under a train near Karnad in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The labourers were sleeping on tracks when they were run over by an empty rake of goods train that departed from Jalna. They belonged to Chhattisgarh and were returning home on foot amid the lockdown situation.