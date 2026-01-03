Home

UP SHOCKER: 6-year-old gangraped, thrown from terrace, accused killed in…

A minor girl, only six-year-old, was gang-raped and brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Friday. Police stated that she was thrown from a rooftop of a building.

6-Year-Old Girl Gangraped: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a six-year-old girl was gang-raped and brutally killed in Bulandshahr on Friday. Local police stated that they received a distress call informing them that a minor girl was found in a critical condition. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly doctors declared her dead.

According to police, the accused allegedly threw the minor girl from the terrace of the building after raping her to conceal their identity.

Victim’s Father Lodged A Complaint

Following a complaint by minor girl’s father, police lodged a case under Sections 70(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Cops also added Sections 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the complaint, the victim girl’s father mentioned two men – Raju and Veeru Kashyap – who were living as tenants in the same building.

The father stated that the minor girl was playing on the rooftop and went missing. Later, she was found in critical condition behind the building. The father, in the complaint, suspected both men of sexually assaulting his minor daughter and killing her.

Police Initiated Investigation

Without wasting time, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed three teams and sped up the investigation. Cops received a tip-off that the suspects were hiding at the premises, which is located in an under-construction colony, of a man named Idris.

The Arrest

After getting the tipoff, police surrounded the area. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, both Raju and Veeru Kashyap sustained bullet injuries.

The Confession

During preliminary interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime.

Further investigation is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

