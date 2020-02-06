Sitapur: In an unfortunate incident, at least seven labourers were reportedly killed on Thursday due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet making unit and an acid factory in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Of the seven deceased, 5 are being said to belong to one family.

The deceased include three men, one woman and three children. All of them were sleeping in the carpet factory and belong to Kanpur. They have been identified as Atif, 45, his wife Saira, 42, daughter Ayesha, 12, sons Afroz, 8, and Faizal, 2. The two other deceased are Motu, 75, and Pahalwan, 70.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased. He also expressed grief over the deaths and has directed officials to ensure action against those found guilty of negligence in the incident.

According to sources, the gas leaked early on Thursday morning, and senior district officials have rushed to the site of the incident which took place in a factory manufacturing ‘durries’ (cotton rugs).

(With agency inputs)