Lalitpur: Another incident of brutality on women has come to the limelight from Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a woman in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh came under brutal treatment by two men who attempted to rape her. After they failed in their attempt to rape the woman, they burnt her eyes with a hot knife.

As per the reports, the incident happened on July 21 in Dhamna village of Lalitpur district when the woman, who runs a vegetable stall, was closing her shop in the evening.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said in the police complaint that she beat up the two men with her slippers when they tried to sexually assault her. Feeling insulted by her beating, the men heated a knife with their lighter and burnt her eyes.

After that they started beating her up and ran away when they heard a police siren. However, the police patrolling vehicle going through the area was not aware of the incident and the woman was unattended till the morning when her sister in-law found her lying injured. After the incident, the sister in-law of the woman informed police and the victim was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance arranged by the authorities.

As per updates from the family members of the woman, the two men are known in the area for their criminal activities and her sister-in-law said the duo tried to sexually assault the victim three months ago too. Furthermore, the sister-in-law claimed that authorities did not take any action at the time.

Reacting to the development, Lalitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Girjesh Kumar said the victim had earlier complained against the men but it was only about verbal abuse. This time the ASP added that the authorities had booked the accused at the time, but the woman is telling a different story now.