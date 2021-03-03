Bulandshahr: The body of a 13-year-old girl was found buried in a pit in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, six days after she went missing. According to the kin of the deceased, the girl was kidnapped and raped, after which she was murdered and buried in the pit. According to the police, the suspect is still at large while his father has been taken into custody. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Says 'Plain Simple DISGUST' Over SC's 'Will You Marry Rape Victim' Question to Accused

The girl went missing on February 25, the police said, mysteriously from the front of her house when she had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister. She felt thirsty and went to a nearby house to ask for water. However, she never returned from there.

The family searched for the girl in the entire house and around the field but only to find a drunk youth there. They went to the police to file a missing person complaint. The Anupshahr police lodged the missing person report on February 28. Since then, many efforts were made to trace the missing girl but all in vain.

“After having food, she walked around 100 metres to have water but didn’t return. Her sisters called for her but could not find her. They first thought that she might have returned home and kept looking for her,” Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr, said in the complaint.

Later on Tuesday, villagers found a pit covered with fresh dirt in a yard outside the house and informed the police. The police reached the spot and dug up the pit from where the girl’s body was found.

“In relation to the recovery of the dead girl’s body from the pit Anupshahr area and providing financial assistance to the family,” the District Magistrate of Bulandshahr announced.

Family Alleges Rape

The family also claimed that their daughter had speech impairments and used to stammer while speaking. They claimed she was raped by the drunken person. However, the police said a father-son duo was living in the house from where the body was recovered. The son is absconding.

The district SDM and CO also inspected the crime scene. The teen’s body has been sent for post mortem.