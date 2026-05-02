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UP shocker: Groom shot dead by brides relative on way to wedding - What exactly happened?

UP shocker: Groom shot dead by bride’s relative on way to wedding – What exactly happened?

The accused reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the groom. Azad Bind was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

UP shocker: Groom shot dead by bride’s relative on way to wedding - What exactly happened? | image: X

UP Shocker: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 27-year-old groom was shot dead, allegedly by a bride’s relative, while on his way to the wedding ceremony. The incident took place near Bibipur village on Friday evening. The victim, identified as Azad Bind, was a resident of Badaur village. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kunwar Anupam Singh, a distress call of gunfire was received from the area, following which a police team rushed to the scene.

What Exactly Happened?

As per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place when the groom’s procession was heading towards the bride’s village. The accused intercepted the procession near Bibipur village and started firing at the groom.

According to police, a relative of the bride, identified as Pradeep Bind, was allegedly unhappy with the marriage. Pradeep, along with Ravi Yadav arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Azad Bind.

Victim Succumbed To Injuries

Azad was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead.

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“A report of gunfire at a wedding procession in the Kheta Sarai police station area was reported. Upon investigation, it was found that a youth named Azad Bind’s wedding procession was heading towards this area,’” SSP Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

FIR Lodged

Based on the complaint from the family, police have registered a case under the relevant sections.

The victim’s father, Ram Lakhan Bind, said, “We were assaulted by them (accused) earlier as well, while I was on my way to Mumbai, and my leg was broken. There were 2 children, 2 adults apart from the driver, with the boy (victim), in the car.”

A police team has been formed to investigate the case.

Further investigation is underway.

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