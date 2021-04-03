Lucknow: In a shocking incident that has come to light, a 14-year-old girl was found dead in an ambulance outside a hospital in Noida where she was abandoned by two unidentified people. She was allegedly abducted from Hapur district and gangraped, officials said on Friday. The Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter. Also Read - UP Man Takes Social Distancing to the Next Level, Starts Living On a Tree With His Son to Practice Isolation

The Hapur Police, meanwhile, is separately investigating the case based on a complaint from her family, according to officials.

According to a senior official, the class 10th girl went missing on March 22 after two people kidnapped and brought her to a private hospital in Noida on March 31. The accused then left her in an ambulance. The duo then left the spot on the pretext of getting money from an ATM kiosk, the official added.

However, they did not return after which the hospital staff alerted the local Sector 24 Police Station in Noida, the official said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said upon examination, the girl was declared dead by the hospital doctors and the body was taken into police custody.

CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby locations has been examined to identify the people who had brought the girl to the hospital and left her there, he said, adding further investigation was being carried out.

(with agency inputs)