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UP shocker: Mother sells minor daughter for Rs 16000 in Varanasi, victim raped several times

UP shocker: Mother sells minor daughter for Rs 16000 in Varanasi, victim raped several times

The minor girl was abused in Varanasi by an auto driver after being abandoned near a railway station.

UP shocker: Mother sells minor daughter for Rs 16000 in Varanasi, victim raped several times | Image: X

UP Shocker: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother for Rs 16,000 and 10 saris. The incident took place in Chandauli where the victim was subjected to sexual assault by a 40-year-old man. According to police, the minor girl was again molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in Varanasi after being abandoned near a railway station.

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What Exactly Happened?

According to police, locals found the victim wandering on the roads on May 21. She was rescued by the police and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee. She revealed that she was subjected to trafficking, sexual abuse, and abandonment by several accused.

Mother Sold 12-Year-Old Girl For Rs 16,000

Shedding light on the case, ACP Sarnath Vidush Saxena said the minor revealed that her mother, who hails from Bihar, allegedly sold her in January to a man named Lahru Yadav of Chandauli.

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Saxena said the accused paid Rs 16,000 cash and 10 saris to the mother and took the child with him.

Then an auto driver, later identified as Ravi Verma of Jharkhand, allegedly approached the girl and assured her to reunite her with her mother. But later raped her near a pond in Sarnath.

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Fearing arrest, the auto driver allegedly abandoned the victim on May 21 and fled.

Locals found her crying and roaming on the roads and informed the police.

On May 22, Sarnath police lodged a case against the victim’s mother, Yadav and Verma under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

Sarnath inspector Pankaj Kumar Tripathi informed that police teams nabbed all the accused from different locations.

Further details are awaited.

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