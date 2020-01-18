Bahraich: In a chilling that has come to light, the naked and burnt body of a woman was on Saturday found in a bush near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

The identity of the woman has not yet been ascertained.

According to a report, the woman had burn marks from acid or some other chemicals on her body.

As of now, the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

“It seems the body was burnt after the woman was killed to hide her identity and her clothes were also taken off for the same reason,” News18 quoted a police officer as saying.

In an earlier incident, the burnt body of a woman tied to a cot was found in western Uttar Pradesh‘s Bijnor district late on Friday night. The identity of the woman was not immediately confirmed as the body was badly burnt. Three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot indicating that she was shot before being burnt.

The incident came to light at a time when another video of two women being thrashed by a group of men in Kanpur went viral on social media raising questions over the crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.