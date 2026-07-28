UP Shocker: Private parts of 5-year-old student burned with hot knife for urinating in pants, teacher arrested

A nursery teacher was accused of using a hot knife to burn the private parts of a five-year-old boy after he urinated in his pants. The incident took place at a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

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UP Shocker: Private parts of 5-year-old student burned with hot knife for urinating in pants, teacher arrested | Representative image

UP Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a teacher allegedly branded a 5-year-old boy’s private parts with a hot knife over urinating in his pants. The incident took place at a private school in Varanasi when the minor was denied permission to go to the washroom. Police filed a complaint an FIR against the accused teacher, principal and the school management after a complaint was filed by the minor child’s father on July 25.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, on July 24, the 5-year-old asked permission to use the washroom during the class but the accused teacher denied his request. After some time the child urinated in his pants in the classroom. The furious teacher started thrashing the child, grabbed his hands and took him to a room and branded his private parts.