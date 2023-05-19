Home

UP Shocker: Schoolmates Kill 14-Year-Old Friend Over ‘Romantic Rivalry’

The incident took place in a village in Aonla area of Bareilly when the victim went to meet his friends on May 15 but did not return home. His wounded body was found in a forested area next morning.

A shocking incident has emerged from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in which two minor boys stabbed their 14-year-old friend to death following a rivalry over friendship with a girl.

The tragic event occurred in a village in the Aonla area of Bareilly when the victim went to meet his friends on May 15 but did not return home. His wounded body was discovered in a forested area the next morning.

The deceased and the accused boys, aged 14 and 16, were schoolmates and shared a friendship with a 13-year-old girl. One of the accused recently passed the class 10 exam. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for autopsy.

The post-mortem report revealed that the deceased was brutally stabbed multiple times, including a slit throat caused by a sharp object. After the incident, the victim’s father lodged an FIR against his son’s friends, leading to a police investigation. Additional SP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal stated that the girl was a common friend of the three boys, but the deceased had a closer relationship with her, which the two accused did not appreciate and subsequently decided to eliminate him.

Both boys have been arrested, and the murder weapon, a knife, has been recovered by the police. The accused boys have been sent to a juvenile home, and further investigation is currently underway.

In a separate incident yesterday, a third-year sociology student allegedly shot himself on a university campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after shooting his female friend following an argument. According to the police, Anuj, the third-year sociology student, engaged in an argument with his friend outside the dining hall at Shiv Nadar University. After the argument, he hugged her and then shot her. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

