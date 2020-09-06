New Delhi: A WhatsApp group for class 10 Biology students of a private school in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was s found filled with pornographic content. Police said that the admin (who created the group) used an international number to evade detection. The chat group had the display picture of the Biology teacher who was unaware about it. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Tops 'Ease of Doing Business' Chart For 3rd Time Straight, UP Ranks 2nd

The chat screenshots shared by a few parents purportedly showed that the person using the number even asked for some pictures from the children. However, it was not clear what kind of pictures he was asking for.

"We had received a complaint. The WhatsApp account was fake, and was created with a foreign number. We have informed the police," the principal of the school said.

Speaking to IANS, a police officer suspected,”It appears to be the work of some insider as he had the photograph of the school’s Biology teacher, which he used in its DP, as well as all the phone numbers.”

Alok Singh, another police official, confirmed that some vulgar pictures and videos were posted on WhatsApp group named ‘Biology group Class 10’. Meanwhile, the probe was handed over to Uttar Pradesh’s cyber cell.

This comes month after an Instagram chat group ‘Bois Locker Room’ came to light, wherein rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls shared and they were objectified. The incident had hit the headlines after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot of the group chat on the social media.

(With IANS inputs)