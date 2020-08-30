New Delhi: In yet another hocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped in a moving bus while she was returning to Delhi. In her complaint, the woman alleged that deluxe double-decker night bus was coming from Lucknow. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

There were total 40 passengers on the bus. The woman was sitting in the driver's cabin where she was allegedly raped early in the morning. When the bus reached the Maant toll station in Mathura, the woman beat up the conductor and raised an alarm.

"She called the 112 helpline number on Saturday morning when the bus reached Mant toll plaza and informed us about the rape by the bus cleaner," police said.

The woman and the accused cleaner Ravi were instructed to get down after which the bus was checked, police stated, after which it left for Delhi. Later, the woman underwent a medical examination.

Afterwards, she was escorted back to her home in Rohini, Delhi under police supervision, while the accused Ravi, a resident of Bahraich district, has been sent to judicial custody, the police added.

Maant police station in charge Bheem Singh Javla said a case had been registered against the conductor/helper and further investigations are underway.

