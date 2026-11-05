UP Shocker: Woman tied to chair, doused with petrol, burnt alive over suspected extramarital affair, husband arrested

A woman was allegedly tied to a chair and burnt alive by her husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Thursday.

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UP Shocker: Woman tied to chair, doused with petrol, burnt alive over suspected extramarital affair, husband arrested | image: x [representative'

UP Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh that has terrified people across the country. The incident has come to light from Kannauj district’s Jagatpur village, where a woman was tied to a chair, doused with petrol and burnt alive allegedly by her husband on Thursday. The horrific incident has triggered panic among the villagers. The victim’s body was reduced to ashes and firefighters took more than an hour to douse the blaze. As per villagers, the accused man fled with his two children – a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl – after committing the crime. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Sonam.

What Exactly Happened?

The accused was identified as 35-year-old Sukhbir Singh alias Monu. He fled with his children after setting Sonam on fire at their house.

Huge flames and black smoke alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot and informed the police. After dousing the fire when firefighters entered the house, they found the victim’s skeletal remains.

Sukhbir married Sonam 11 years ago in a love marriage. He worked in Hisar and had returned home 15 days ago.

Suspected Extramarital Affair

As per villagers, the accused man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair with a young man from the village. They allegedly started keeping a watch on Sonam and once caught her talking to the man on the phone. This triggered heated arguments between Sukhbir and Sonam.