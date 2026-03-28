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Big step by Yogi government 2.18 crore names deleted from UP SIR, final list to be released on April 10

Big step by Yogi government 2.18 crore names deleted from UP SIR, final list to be released on April 10

UP SIR News: The SIR process in Uttar Pradesh is almost complete. The Election Commission will release the final SIR list on April 10. The names of 21.8 million people have been deleted.

Big step by Yogi government 2.18 crore names deleted from UP SIR, final list to be released on April 10

In a major move, by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, approximately 21.8 million people’s names have been deleted under the SIR process. After the SIR, there will now be approximately 132.5 million voters on the voter list. Prior to the SIR, there were approximately 154.4 million voters in the state. It’s worth noting that 28.9 million voters were deleted in the first phase of the SIR. With the deletion of these 28.9 million names, 125.5 million names remained in the draft list.

Final list will be released on April 10

Hearing was completed by sending notices to 3.26 crore voters under SIR. Now there will be around 13.25 crore names in the final voter list. 1.04 crore names could not be matched with the 2003 voter list. BLOs went to homes and investigated in 2.22 crore cases. 86.69 lakh people had filled their names for inclusion in the voter list. Applications were made for deletion of 3.18 lakh names from the voter list. The last date for hearing claims and objections was 27th March. Now the final voter list will be published on 10th April.

92 complaints were received from political parties

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It should be noted that a total of 92 complaints were filed by political parties during the SIR process. Of these, the Samajwadi Party filed 78 complaints and the Bharatiya Janata Party filed 8 complaints. The Chief Electoral Officer stated that all 92 complaints have been resolved. According to the Election Commission, the resolution of all pending claims and objections will be completed by March 27th, as scheduled, and the final voter list will be published on April 10.

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