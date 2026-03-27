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UP-style encounters now in West Bengal: Top BJP leader makes BIG comment ahead of assembly elections 2026

‘UP-style encounters’ now in West Bengal: Top BJP leader makes BIG comment ahead of assembly elections 2026

Former West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has promised big systemic changes in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly Elections: In a significant war of words ahead of the assembly elections in the state, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has claimed that if his party comes to power in poll-bound West Bengal, police would undergo a complete transformation and start conducting “Uttar Pradesh-style encounters” against criminals. Addressing an election campaign in his old turf of Kharagpur, the former BJP state president alleged that police in West Bengal currently function at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress and fail to act against criminals and “mafias”.

‘Everything will change’: What BJP leader said on West Bengal system?

“After May 4, everything will change. The police you see today sitting and having tea with mafias and acting as ‘chamchas’ of corrupt leaders will change their character. The same police will conduct encounters in the style of Uttar Pradesh and put criminals behind bars,” Ghosh said.

What BJP leader Ghosh said on controversial police “encounter” model?

His remarks, invoking the controversial police “encounter” model often associated with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, immediately triggered a political storm, with the ruling TMC accusing the saffron party of openly endorsing extra-judicial violence.

Unfazed by the criticism, Ghosh, known for his blunt and combative political style, doubled down on his attack against the ruling party, claiming that he had long fought “goons and mafias” in Kharagpur and would continue to do so.

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“I have fought many battles against goons and mafias in Kharagpur, and I will fight again. But perhaps that will not be necessary this time. Once the BJP comes to power, everyone involved in crime will be caught and sent to jail,” he said.

Ghosh, who represented Kharagpur Sadar in the assembly from 2016 to 2019, has again been fielded by the BJP from the constituency, a seat that once served as one of the party’s early political footholds in West Bengal when it began expanding beyond its traditional pockets.

Seeking to project himself as a strong leader with grassroots support, Ghosh said his politics in the industrial town had always been about confronting adversaries head-on.

“Cases were filed against us alleging we threatened people with weapons. But if someone gets scared, Ghosh will obviously scare him. Why should you be afraid? If you have courage, come face-to-face. If they can loot, steal and intimidate voters with the help of police, why can’t we challenge them?” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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