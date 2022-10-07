LED TV Blast: Amrendra, a 16-year-old teen, from Ghaziabad died after an LED TV exploded in his house in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place when the victim and his friends were watching a movie. The blast was of such high intensity that the walls of the building also collapsed. His mother and friend were also injured in the explosion. The injured were taken to a hospital where Amrendra died.Also Read - LED TV Explodes in Ghaziabad; 16-Year-Old Dead, 2 Others Injured

This kind of explosion is very rare and experts are also unable to figure out the reason for this blast. The cops are investigating the incident. "Four people – two women and two boys – were injured. Unfortunately, one of the boys died. Initial investigation shows the LED TV mounted on the wall exploded," Ghaziabad police officer Gyanendra Singh told reporters.

Reasons That Could Trigger LED TV Blast

Old or Faulty Capacitor: According to the experts, the old or faulty capacitor can be the reason for the blast. A capacitor is responsible for supplying the electricity to the TV in the right amount. However, the blast caused due to the faulty capacitors is not that huge.

Voltage Fluctuation: Another reason for the blast could be voltage fluctuations. A sudden high supply of electricity may trigger a blast. Defective wireline or poor wiring can lead to such incidents.

Overheating: Overheating your device can also lead to a blast. If your TV is connected to more than one external device that may cause overheating. According to the experts, the explosion due to overheating is very similar to that of an explosion due to faulty capacitors.

Poor maintenance and faulty repair: It is very important that a TV is properly maintained and the service is up to date. Experts believe that a TV should be sent to proper service centres for repair work to ensure that the quality is maintained after the servicing.

Experts believe that these types of blasts are a very rare occurrence but it’s still possible. We need to be very careful while using any electrical device to avoid such incidents.

The device should be unplugged when not in use and it should be provided sufficient time to cool off to avoid overheating.