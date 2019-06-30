New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for two years in her school campus by her four cousins, who were jealous of her being good in studies and outperforming them every time.

The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

Reportedly, the Class VIII student would be first sedated and then sexually assaulted her cousins and her teacher.

According to a report, the teacher who condoned the act later participated in the sexual assault. Every time they gang-raped the victim the youths and their teacher filmed the act on a mobile phone and circulated the video clips in a WhatsApp family group.

It is then that the parents of the teenager got to know of the incident and registered an FIR against the five accused on Saturday, a day after the crime came to light.

Police are yet to nab the accused in the case.

A police officer told Times of India, “When she [the victim] regained consciousness, she was told she fainted on the playground and was hence, brought to the staff room. She realised what went on during those times only after the clips were shared.”

As per the student’s complaint, she was allegedly gang-raped by her cousins multiple times in the last couple of years, stated Additional SP (north) Madhuvan Kumar Singh. The officer quoted the victim’s statement which read, “The incidents have taken place at a government school in Maholi thana area of Sitapur. The accused are seniors in the same school.”

Upon preliminary investigation, police found that the cousins who flunked their exams did not want the girl to excel in their class. The cousins along with the victim live in a joint family. Reports suggest that they were humiliated by the girl who was always the class topper.

The assaults allegedly took place during the recess when the cousins would lace the girl’s lunch with sedatives and take turns raping her then.