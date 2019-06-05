New Delhi: Tiles carrying images of Mahatma Gandhi and the Ashok Chakra symbol were found in toilets built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Following which, an official from the administration was suspended, The Indian Express reported

“Almost 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Icchawari village of Dibai tehsil. It was found that in 13 of those toilets had tiles with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashok Chakra… An official has been suspended and action taken against the village pradhan,” the newspaper reported Amarjeet Singh, District Panchayati Raj Officer as saying.

According to the report, the tiles were installed in Bulandshahr toilets almost a week ago. Villagers informed the administration about the tiles.

In an earlier incident, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered removal of tiles bearing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). A division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Vivek Agrawal directed the government to file a compliance report in this regard by December 20, 2018, said advocate Ankur Modi. The order came in response to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist Sanjay Purohit, he said. In its reply to the PIL, the Union government had said that houses can carry only the logo of the PMAY, advocate Modi said.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 October 1869 – 30 January 1948) was a prominent leader of the Indian Independence Movement who became renowned for his revolutionary ideology of non-violence (ahimsa) as a tool against the British Rule. He was conferred the title of Mahatma (derived from a Sanskrit word which means great soul) in 1914 during the revolutions in Africa. The name stuck and soon he was known around the world as Mahatma Gandhi.

Ashok Chakra

The Ashok Chakra is a wheel represented with 24 spokes and symbolizes Dharma Chakra. “It is so called because it appears on a number of edicts of Ashoka, most prominent among which is the Lion Capital of Ashoka,” Wikipedia notes.