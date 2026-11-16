UP tragedy: Woman, son killed after dumper rams motorcycle, drags it for 300 metres in Barabanki

The deadly accident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Monday.

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UP tragedy: Woman, son killed after dumper rams motorcycle, drags it for 300 metres in Barabanki | image: representatie image

UP Tragedy: In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son were killed in a road mishap near Bhanmau crossing in Barabanki district on Monday. The incident took place when the victims’ motorbike was hit by a speeding dumper, killing both of them on the spot. Barabanki police said that a team from Kothi police station reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. Cops also completed the inquest proceedings and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. As per the police, the deadly mishap took place around 10km from the deceased persons’ village, about 15km from the district headquarters.

What exactly happened?

The victims were identified as Sharmavati Verma and her son Sarvesh. Both were from Paradipu village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nanamau police station area. As per police, the motorbike got stuck in the dumper’s wheels. The two-wheeler was dragged for nearly 300 metres. As per reports, the woman’s body was mutilated, while the man’s legs were severed. Cops found his legs 10 metres away from the body.

Key highlights

A 65-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son were killed in an road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

They deadly mishap took place after a speeding dumper rammed their motorcycle.

The dumper dragged the motorcycle for nearly 300 metres, killing both victims on the spot.

The victims were identified as Sharmavati Verma and her son Sarvesh.

Locals alleged that two more dumpers following vehicle also ran over the mother-son duo, drivers fled the scene.

The family has demanded strict action against the accused drivers. Sarvesh is survived by his wife and 10-year-old son.

Family seeks strict action against dumper driver

The victims’ family seeks stringent action against the dumper driver responsible for the accident.

As per local residents, two more dumpers were seen following the vehicle that hit the victim’s motorcycle. The family alleged that two subsequent dumpers also rammed and ran over mother and son duo and the drivers fled the scene.

The victims’ family said that Sarvesh’s father, 70, died on November 7 and the mother and son were going to Ayodhya to immerse his ashes. Sarvesh is survived by a 10-year-old son.

Police have lodged a case and initiated a manhunt to nab the accused drivers.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.