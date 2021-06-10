Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 10 IPS officers. It is important to note that many of these officers were put on the waiting list, who have been now posted on the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath. IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna has also been re-deployed. He has been made SP of the training department. Apart from him, Viswajit Mohapatra has been made DG Civil Security. Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Likely To Call on PM Modi Tomorrow

Viswajit Mohapatra- Director General of Police, Civil Security Satish Chandra Mathur- Deputy Director General of Police, Rules and Texts n. Ravinder- Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance Dharmendra Yadav- Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic Lucknow Sunil Kumar Gupta- Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vital Installation, Security Branch Lucknow Vaibhav Krishna- SP in Training Department Alankruta Singh- SP Women Security, Lucknow Mo. Imran- SP Railway, Jhansi Sunil Singh- Commander 10th Brigade PAC, Barabanki Akhilesh Chaurasia- Commander 11th Brigade PAC, Sitapur

Vaibhav Krishna, a long-suspended IPS officer, was reinstated by the UP government in March 2021. He had not received any deployment since then. Significantly, while being the SSP of Gautam Buddha Nagar, he was accused of leaking a confidential investigation report. Meanwhile, a pornographic video of him came out on January 9, 2020. After which he was suspended.

Krishna had claimed a “sleaze video” featuring him was morphed to tarnish his credibility as he had tried to expose an alleged bribery-for-posting nexus involving top police officers and some arrested journalists.

While Krishna had claimed the video was morphed, the state government had said that forensic report had shown that it wasn’t, and that Krishna leaked the contents of a confidential document.